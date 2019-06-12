Wilson
HELEN MARIE WILSON
February 26, 1945 June 2, 2019
Ms. Helen Marie Wilson went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019. She was born in Houston, Texas, on February 26, 1945, to the parentage of James Martin and Mabel Roberts. She accepted Christ at an early age.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Andrew Wilson; son, Monroe Durden III; brother, James Martin Jr.
Helen loved to travel, shopping, eating out with family and friends, cooking and baking cakes and pies. She attended Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church faithfully until her health failed.
Ms. Wilson is survived by her daughter, Carleen D. Nelson; son-in-law, Thomas; son, James A. Wilson; daughter-in-law, Lisa; sisters, MaryLou Fontenette, Rosemary Harris, Daisy Ellis; brother, Steven Roberts; aunt, Mary Matthews; grandchildren, Tadderick Scott, Jalela Wilson, Maya Wilson, Sebastian Fraizer, and Janelle Durden; her constant loving companion, David Pompelli; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Homegoing Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church located at 3615 Vickers Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80918. Interment service will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with family and friends by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019