Mattson
HELEN MATTSON
September 30, 1933
May 31, 2019
Helen Mattson, 85, contentedly departed this earth into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Helen is survived by her three sons, Roy, Glenn, and Bruce and their families, including 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as an "adopted" son, Dan Taylor. She loved knitting, reading, playing numerous games, serving at 1st Presbyterian Church, and was the consummate hostess.
Her family and friends will celebrate her life at 1st Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Care Net at www.care-net.org. Fond memories and condolences of Helen may be offered to the Mattson family through clore-english.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019