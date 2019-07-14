Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen McNearny. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McNearny

HELEN MCNEARNY

April 30, 1920 - July 7, 2019

Helen McNearny passed away on July 7, 2019.

Helen was born in Louisville, Kentucky on the 30th of April 1920. Her mom and dad were wonderful parents who gave her and her brothers and sisters a wonderful childhood filled with love and happiness. Helen married her husband, Tom, and accompanied him to various parts of the world and the States while he completed 28 years in the Army. She was a wife, a mom and a homemaker.

Mom was also an accomplished musician. She was a church organist for 15 years. She demonstrated pianos and organs for various music companies here in Colorado Springs. She played for Furr's Cafeteria for many years, so if you are at any of the Furr's and remember a petite red-headed lady playing happily away as you enjoyed your dinner, that was Mom.

She had three children, Sandra, Richard, and Thomas; four grandchildren, Alex, Alan, Jennifer, and Robert.

Helen was a devout Christian who gave her heart and soul to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, many years ago. All of us will miss her.

There will be no public service.







