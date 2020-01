Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN MESSICK YEAGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Messick Yeager

HELEN MESSICK YEAGER

November 28, 1029 December 28, 2019

Age 99, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Denver, CO. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 28, 1920, to George Beutel Messick & Elisa Elizabeth Crooks, graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls, Jan. 1939 & Pierce Junior College, Jan. 1942. Married May 1941 to her husband of 62 years, Robert W. Yeager Jr. (Jul 27,1918-Oct. 7, 2003) of Media, PA. Her Son, Robert W. Yeager III, was born on her birthday, Nov. 28, 1946 and her daughter, Elizabeth Ann "Bonnie" Yeager, was born Jul. 1949. Bonnie died in Nov. 1963, following a long illness. Helen moved to Colorado Springs, CO in Oct. 1971 where she enjoyed working at the "Shops at the Broadmoor" for many years. In retirement, she traveled, enjoyed Opera, & was an avid reader & cross-stitch artist. Following the death of her husband, she moved to Denver in Jul 2008 to be closer to her Son & his wife Kathy. She was a member of OES, Corinthian Chapter 13 since 1941. Helen died peacefully at her retirement home after a long life well lived. A joy to her family and friends. A legacy of kindness and love.





Age 99, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Denver, CO. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 28, 1920, to George Beutel Messick & Elisa Elizabeth Crooks, graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls, Jan. 1939 & Pierce Junior College, Jan. 1942. Married May 1941 to her husband of 62 years, Robert W. Yeager Jr. (Jul 27,1918-Oct. 7, 2003) of Media, PA. Her Son, Robert W. Yeager III, was born on her birthday, Nov. 28, 1946 and her daughter, Elizabeth Ann "Bonnie" Yeager, was born Jul. 1949. Bonnie died in Nov. 1963, following a long illness. Helen moved to Colorado Springs, CO in Oct. 1971 where she enjoyed working at the "Shops at the Broadmoor" for many years. In retirement, she traveled, enjoyed Opera, & was an avid reader & cross-stitch artist. Following the death of her husband, she moved to Denver in Jul 2008 to be closer to her Son & his wife Kathy. She was a member of OES, Corinthian Chapter 13 since 1941. Helen died peacefully at her retirement home after a long life well lived. A joy to her family and friends. A legacy of kindness and love. Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020

