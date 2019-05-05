Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen P. Yannias. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Services 975 South Union Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-4995 Send Flowers Obituary

Yannias,

HELEN P. YANNIAS,

April 6, 1926

April 27, 2019

Helen P. Yannias, 93, passed away on April 27, 2019. Born in Colorado Springs April 6, 1926 to Peter G. and Katheryne P. Apostolas.

Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Nicholas; they were married on November 14, 1948 in the first Greek Orthodox wedding held in Colorado Springs. Loving mother of the late Nancy (Glen) Luther, Philip (Teresa), Paul (Cynthia), and Peter (Mary). Adored "Yiayia" of Ben Luther, Sara (Roger) LaBrie, Teresa (Harry) Manesiotis, and Tim Luther; Katheryne (fiance Jon Crespin) Yannias and Zachary Yannias; Valerie Yannias; and Eleni and Niko Yannias. Proud Great Grandmother of Isaac and Viviana LaBrie and Nia and Melina Manesiotis. Dear sister of the late George (Angie) Apostolas, Esther (the late Dick) Farrell, the late Bessie Apostolas and the late Freda Apostolas; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families and a friend to many.

Helen attended Columbia Elementary, North Junior High School and was a 1944 graduate of Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer High) and worked in the real estate industry for many years. But Helen's greatest joy in life were her family and friends. She was a devoted mother to her children; a loving grandmother and

great grandmother.

She was a good listener and very supportive to those in need; and never judgmental or critical.

The family would especially like to thank Pikes Peak Hospice and the assisted living staff at Palisades at Broadmoor Park for the wonderful care provided during her transition.

Visitation will be at Swan-Law Funeral Home, 501 No. Cascade Av on Tuesday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Trisagion service at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet Wednesday morning, May 8, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Paseo Road, for the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery with a celebration of life following at Olympian Plaza Reception and Event Center, 975 S. Union Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Paseo Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907; St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 1010 Spruce St., Pueblo, CO 81004; or Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 would be appreciated. For more details, contact Swan-Law Funeral Home (719) 471-9900. May her memory be eternal.







