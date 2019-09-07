Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Rena Stiles. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Brookdale Skyline Senior Living Send Flowers Obituary

Stiles

HELEN RENA STILES

April 10, 1921 September 4, 2019

Helen Rena Stiles passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Helen was born April 10, 1921 to parents Ray and Florence McMullin of Palatine, Illinois. Helen R. McMullin was united in marriage to William P. Stiles of Wells, Minnesota October 5th, 1940. Husband William P. Stiles, preceded Helen in death but not before they celebrated 65 wedding anniversaries together. They were blessed with three loving sons.

Helen was part of the greatest generation she held down the home front while William served in the Navy during World War II. Helen worked at the local lumber yard in Palatine, I Chicago she worked at an advertising agency and after the war at Stiles Jewelry. In 1958 Helen become the 58th Matron of the Wells, Minnesota Order of the Eastern Star, Ruby Chapter No. 140. Helen also lived in Edina, Minnesota in 1962 and worked at Dayton's Department Store. She loved to play the piano and bake chocolate chip cookies for her boys. We are still trying to perfect that recipe, but the cookies haven't been the same as mom's cookies.

Helen is survived by her three sons and their wives; Gerald P. Stiles (Carol), Steven R. Stiles (Nancy), and William C. Stiles (Colleen); eight grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and eight great great grandchildren.

A Celebration of life will be held at Brookdale Skyline Senior Living, September 7th at 1:00 p.m. Helen will be joining her husband in interment at the Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.

