Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922

Rochholz

HELEN ROCHHOLZ

April 5, 1934

April 13, 2020

Helen Rochholz, 86, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on April 13th, 2020. She was born in Flint, Michigan, on April 5th, 1934. Helen Vock graduated from Burton Township in Michigan. She married LCDR Lyle Dean Rochholz, USN Ret on November 28th,1953. Helen had a career being a secretary in the Civil Service. She was a business owner of two A&W's and The Ute Trading Post Gift Shop. She also spent time working at the accounting department at Sears. She had a passion for cooking, sewing, bowling, camping, collecting angels, elephants, and antiques.

She loved to travel. Helen attended three world fairs; 1958 in Brussels, Belgium, 1964 in New York, & 1967 in Montreal, Canada. She lived in Paris, France for three years as well, traveling throughout Europe. As a Navy Wife, she also lived in Maryland and Virginia Beach.

Helen is survived by her children; Terri Lynn Weiant(Russell), Douglas Rochholz, Craig Rochholz, Denise Fernandez(Joe)(Deceased), her sister, Stella Johnson her grandchildren; Torrin Silengo, Andy Weiant, Dylan Hawthorne, Kristin Weiant, Jacob Hawthorne, Jason Wright, Kenny Wright, and Six Great-Grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to virus restrictions.







