Pintor

HELENE LUDOWIKA PINTOR

January 10, 1926 December 25, 2019

Helen, 93, resident of Colorado Springs for 47 years, passed away peacefully of Alzheimer's in the arms of her family on Christmas Day in Spokane, WA. She was born January 10, 1926 in Berchtesgaden, Germany and studied Music,English and French. She met and married Alfredo Pintor Sept 8, 1954 celebrating 64 years of marriage before he preceded her in death Nov 25, 2018. Helen was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for many years singing in the choir and serving as a Eucharistic minister. She also sang in the Soli Deo Gloria Choir. God, family, music, hiking and mountains were her passions in life.



Helen joins her father, Max Moderegger, her mother, Eleonore Moderegger, her brother Max Moderegger, her cousin Heinrich Kurz and her Aunt Christine Raumer all of Berchtesgaden, Germany in heaven.

Her prayerful legacy will continue to bless the lives of her children: Eleonore (Mark) Hess, Anita (Rick) Risk, Phillip (Heidi) Pintor, Maria (Marcus) Ourada, Christel (Tony) Stolz, Gregory (Amy) Pintor and her 13 grandchildren, whom she doted on: Stephanie Saenger, Nicole (Mike) Johnson, Genevieve Pintor, Marcus Ourada Jr., Caitlin (Adam Yanasak) Risk, Phillip Pintor Jr., Alison Risk, Kirsten Ourada, Savannah Pintor, Connor Ourada, Logan Pintor, Alec Stolz, Erik Stolz and her 2 great-grandchildren, Sofia Cumpiano and Rafael Cumpiano.

A funeral mass will be held on February 15 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Colorado Springs at 930 AM followed by a reception at the church. Immediately following will be the burial at the Evergreen Cemetery at 1130 AM.





