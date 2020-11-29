WilliamsHELGA INGRID WILLIAMSApril 21, 1940 November 20, 2020Helga Ingrid Williams, 80, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. She was a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado since 1976. Helga was born in Kitzingen, Germany to Johann and Maria Strauss. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne E. Williams. Helga was a military wife enabling her to travel the world, ultimately settling in Colorado as her home.Helga is survived by her three children, Diana Schnurr (Stephen), Evelyn Rochette (Philip) and Michael Williams, and grandchildren, Kalyn Miller, Alexandra Rochette, Max Rochette, Sarah Davenport (Jack) and Jacqueline Rochette, as well as siblings and relatives in Germany. She loved Jesus and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Helga was retired and enjoyed working in her yard, taking walks, going to the movies, attending Church service and spending time with her children and their families. She also enjoyed her afternoon coffee, baking her German cheesecakes and lunches with her friends.Mom, Mutti, Omi will be dearly missed by her family and friends and will always be remembered for her kindness and caring attitude and her love was abundant and well known to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. With social distancing in effect, a private family service will be held on December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a burial service at Evergreen Cemetery.Special thanks to Freedom Home and New Century Hospice for the excellent care given to mom!