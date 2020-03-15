Bowman

HENRY "HANK" E. BOWMAN

21 September 1943 28 January 2020

Henry (Hank) Bowman, 76, joined his Heavenly Father on January 28, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1943 in Brownsville, Texas. Hank joined the Air Force in 1963 and proudly served his country for over 24 years. He is survived by his daughter, Betty Gordon, Edgerton KS, son-in-law, Charles Gordon, Edgerton Texas, sister, Lillie Bowman, Wylie Texas, ex-wife, Sharon Bowman, step-son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Nikole Sweeney, Colorado Springs CO, 5 grandsons: Garrett Gordon, Edger-ton KS, Christopher Adam Sweeney, Noah Sweeney, Trystan Sweeney, and Trehy-David Sweeney, all from Colorado Springs CO, a nephew, David Bowman, Wiley TX, as well as numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Baker Bowman and Spivey Bowman, both from Brownsville TX, brother, LeRoy Bowman, initially from Brownsville TX, and sister, Shirley Bowman, from Browns-ville TX. Hank will be remembered for his kind heart and love for animals and those in need. May he find peace in his Father's arms. There will be a memorial mass at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 North Carefree Circle, Colorado Springs, CO, on March 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by a reception.





