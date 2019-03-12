Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marsh

IN LOVING MEMORY OF HENRY ("SKIP") MARSH

09/15/1946 - 03/12/2018

You can shed tears that he is gone,

Or you can smile because he has lived.

You can close your eyes and pray that he will come back,

Or you can open your eyes and see all that he has left.

Your heart can be empty because you can't see him,

Or you can be full of the love that you shared.

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday,

Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.

You can remember him and only that he is gone,

Or you can cherish his memory and let it live on.

You can cry and close your mind,

Be empty and turn your back,

Or you can do what he would want:

Smile, open your eyes, love, and go on.

THERE'S A MILLION GOOD DAYDREAMS TO DREAM ON,

BUT YOU ARE MY FAVORITE MEMORY OF ALL.

With all our love, Your Family





Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019

