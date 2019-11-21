Kirchgestner
HENRY P. "KIRCH" KIRCHGESTNER
April 18, 1939 November 14, 2019
Henry P. "Kirch" Kirchgestner, age 80, passed away on November 14, 2019 after a short illness.
Henry was born April 18, 1939 in Aurora, Colorado to the late Henry and Lottie Kirchgestner.
He served our country in the United States Army for 20 years. Henry also loved to go camping and fishing.
Preceding Henry in death were his wife, Elizabeth and youngest son, Robert (Bob).
Henry is survived by his daughter, JoAnn and husband Tom of Lamar, Missouri; two sons, Henry and Joey of Colorado Springs, Colorado; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two stepchildren, Margie and Jonathan.
Funeral service will be 10:00AM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 East Fountain Boulevard.
Burial will be 10:00AM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Calhan Cemetery, Calhan, Colorado.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019