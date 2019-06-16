Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry W. Wolpert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



HENRY W. WOLPERT

July 4, 1926 - June 5, 2019

On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Henry Wolpert, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 92.

Henry was born on July 4, 1926 in Wuerzburg, Germany to Wilhelm and Paula Wolpert and lived his first 26 years in Southern Bavaria. He received a Ph.D. in Psychology from the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany. In 1949, he spent one year at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in a US Government sponsored Political Science program. After his return to Germany, he worked for the US High Commission for Germany in Munich. He immigrated to the United States in 1952 and worked as Research Director for Opinion Research Corporation in Princeton, NJ. A year after immigrating to the US, he married Mary Watkins. They had met shortly after the War in Munich, where Ms. Watkins was working as a US civilian employee in the US Department of Justice. Together, they raised two sons, Bill and Greg. In 1962, he and his family moved to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan where he spent twenty-five years working with Ford Motor Company in various consumer research management positions. After retiring from Ford, he continued to work for years in various consulting roles and also taught graduate classes at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He moved to Colorado Springs in 2004, where he spent the last years of his life with his wife and surrounded by friends.

He had a passion for travel and chronicling his many adventures with photographs and videos. He enjoyed skiing, sailing, and piloting glider planes until he was slowed by age, though he remained active throughout his life. He loved life and was known for his outgoing and welcoming personality. Henry took an interest in everyone he met and was always anxious to learn their histories and share stories. Later in life, he took a keen interest in genealogy and searched far and wide for related information. Henry commented often that he'd had a good life. He was grateful for his family and for all of the wonderful friends that had made his life so much richer.

Henry was preceded in death by his father, Wilhelm, his mother, Paula, and his sister, Gertrude. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; his two sons, Bill and Greg, and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, 228 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903 or online at





