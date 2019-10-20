Fieberling
HERB FIEBERLING
February 21, 1937 October 14, 2019
Der Tod ist das Tor zum Licht am Ende eines mhsam gewordenen Weges
(Death is the gateway to the light at the end of an arduous path)
Our long-time member and president of the Austrian-American Enzian Club, has entered the world of eternity. We will miss you !!
Funeral Services: 22 Oct 2019 - 10 am Shrine of Remembrance at 1730 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO.
In sorrow, the members of the Austrian-American Enzian Club
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019