Herbert Allan Lawonn
1933 - 2020
Lawonn
HERBERT ALLAN LAWONN
November 11, 1933 September 12, 2020
Herb Lawonn, 86, passed away on September 12, 2020. He was a resident of Colorado Springs for 55 years and was formerly a resident of Phoenix, Arizona. He started in computer/data processing and was later the general manager of Walter Drake.
Herb was born on November 11, 1933 to Charles and Leah (Bilyeu) (Lawonn) in Hensel, ND. On February 8, 1952 he married the love of his life, Norma Jean Williams in Springfield, IL.
He is survived by his children: Charles Lawonn (Betty), Richard Lawonn (Lynn), and Paula Rice (Bob); his grandchildren: Matthew Lawonn (Kielee), Noah Lawonn (Tiffany) and Leah McArdle (Patrick); and his great grandchildren Trinity, Montana, Luke, Owen and Kinlee. He was preceded in death by Norma Jean Lawonn.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Herb Lawonn's name may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St. Colorado Springs, CO 80906 or pikespeakhospice.org
ShrineOfRemembrance.com




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 20, 2020
Mother and Father are together again. Rest in peace.
charles lawonn
Son
