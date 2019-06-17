Herbert Ariaz (1927 - 2019)
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-634-1597
Vigil
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
2715 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Obituary
Ariaz
HERBERT ARIAZ
March 16, 1927 June 6, 2019
Herbert Ariaz, 92, from Colorado Springs, Colorado died Sunday, June 9, at home. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Josephine; son, Albert; daughters, Pita, and Ernestine. He had one sister and four brothers.
A vigil with rosary will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 2715 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on June 17, 2019
