HERBERT ARIAZ
March 16, 1927 June 6, 2019
Herbert Ariaz, 92, from Colorado Springs, Colorado died Sunday, June 9, at home. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Josephine; son, Albert; daughters, Pita, and Ernestine. He had one sister and four brothers.
A vigil with rosary will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 2715 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on June 17, 2019