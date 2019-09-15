Beattie
HERBERT WILSON BEATTIE
August 23, 1926 August 25, 2019
Herbert Wilson Beattie, 93, died August 25, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was born August 23, 1926 and raised in Chicago.
After high school Herb entered the US Navy to train as a pilot. However, the war ended and instead he used the GI Bill for a college music degree.
Herb taught at Syracuse, Penn State, the University of Buffalo, and finished his 30 year teaching career as a full professor at Hofstra University.
In addition to being a professor of music, Herb Beattie was a world renowned operatic bass, a conductor and director of operas, and a composer.
After "retiring", Herb, with his wonderful voice, recorded radio ads for 35 years for Graham Oleson and Windstar Studios.
He is survived by his wife Laurie (Lorck) Beattie, children Kurt (Marrianne) Beattie, Lynn (Mike) Conaway, Mark (Terri) Beattie, Dawn (Jay) Maloney, Cameron (Carrie) Beattie, five granddaughters, and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to The Colorado Springs Children's Chorale or The Opera Theatre of the Rockies.
A Memorial Service will be on Saturday Sept. 28 at First Christian Church 16 E. Platte Ave, Colorado Springs
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019