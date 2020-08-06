Bittinger

HERMAN "BUDDY" BITTINGER

07/11/1952 - 07/30/2020

Herman "Buddy" Bittinger, 68, of Marshalltown, Iowa and formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on July 30, 2020.

Herman Lorraine Bittinger was born July 11, 1952 to parents Herman and Thelma (Guthrie) Bittinger in Oakland, Maryland where he attended school in the area. Buddy enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed overseas in Germany where he completed his education and served his country for six years.

During his time in the Army, he was united in marriage to his wife Pamela Smith on June 6, 1972 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The two moved back to the United States and made their home together in Colorado Springs. Herman and Pamela welcomed and raised three children together. Buddy worked for a number of years as a diesel technician and driver. In his free time, he enjoyed putting together model cars, racing and restoring older cars. He loved to bowl, fish, and spend time with his grandkids.

Left to remember and cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years Pamela; his children Heather Piatt (Chuck), Tiffany Roe (Brian), & Chris Bittinger; his grandchildren Chandra Brown "Peanut" (Nick), Te, & Kamden Feliciano, Jaide, Emily, Ethan,& Joyce Bittinger, Noah, & Charles Piatt II; his sisters Jeannie, Tina Robinette (Rich), & Robyn Bittinger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Thelma; his, step- mother Louise; and his siblings, Mary, Donna and Patricia.

Services will be held at The Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colo. Spgs. on Sept. 17, 2020 @ 2p.m.







