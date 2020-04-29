Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman R. Hansen M.D.. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Herman R. Hansen, 98, passed away at home in Colorado Springs on April 24th, 2020. He was born on the family farm in Audubon, Iowa to Herman and Helena Hansen, the fifth of eight children. His father was from Faaborg, Denmark and his mother from Flensburg, Germany.

Herman became a skillful carpenter under the tutelage of his father, taking time off from school to learn his trade as they traveled together throughout Iowa, building many fine homes. Upon graduation from Audubon High School in 1941, he took a job with the Atlantic Lumber and Coal Company in Atlantic, Iowa, constructing barns and corn cribs for farmers and doing interior finish carpentry. While on his break one day, a recruitment poster for radio communications training in the U.S.

He became a physician through a turn of world events, and at the behest of the U.S. Army. With World War II raging, and the expectation of a prolonged war with heavy casualties necessitating an adequate supply of physicians, enlistees in his unit were asked to take a medical aptitude test. Up to this point, Herman had never considered a career in medicine, and in fact had only been to a doctor once in his life, for his military induction physical. He excelled on the test and set his sights on a career as an Army doctor, figuring he could become an orthopedic surgeon because of its similarity to carpentry.

Through the Army Specialized Training Program, he was fast-tracked through pre-med studies at

Stanford University. After the war suddenly ended in 1945, he was discharged from the Army and briefly returned to working as a carpenter in Iowa while considering his options. Six months later he entered the University of Colorado School of Medicine. There, he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and was an alumnus of the class of 1949.

Upon completing a rotating internship at Fitzsimons Army Hospital, Dr. Hansen married June Reid on June 29, 1950 at St. Philomena's Catholic Church in Denver. One month later, he left for the

There, he directed a residency training program, conducted research in anesthesiology, and published extensively. Caring for former President Dwight D. Eisenhower at Walter Reed and accompanying him to California on Air Force One were highlights of his Army career. He also made numerous training films for military medical personnel at the Army Pictorial Center in New York City. On retirement from the Army, Dr. Hansen was awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct.

In 1970 he joined Anesthesia Associates in Colorado Springs and was on the staff of Penrose, St.

Francis, and Memorial Hospitals until his final retirement in 1997.

Dr. Hansen leaves his wife, June Reid Hansen of Austin, TX; his sons, Reid (Sheila) Hansen MD of

Peoria, IL; Marcus Hansen of Colorado Springs; John (Laura) Hansen of Oceanside, CA; daughters

Carol (Ron Dearden) Hansen of Wilbraham, MA; Laura (John) Delfeld of Austin, TX; nine

grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his dedicated caregiver, Tom Forsyth. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Alvin, Edgar, Louis and Marvin Hansen; and sisters Erna Krone, Freda Beebe and Mardelle Gilbert.

A military honors ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery and celebration of life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Herman R. Hansen MD Endowed Medical Student Scholarship may be made to the University of Colorado Foundation, or to the . For an online tribute, please go to:

https://youtu.be/dHk8XYhiwSA





