Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hermine (Langwieser) Benavides. View Sign Service Information Chapel of Memories 829 South Hancock Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-392-4432 Send Flowers Obituary

Benavides

HERMINE LANGWIESER BENAVIDES

March 2, 1930

March 30, 2020

Hermine Langwieser Benavides was born in Haslach, Germany. She married Jose H. Benavides, who she met in Germany while he was in the military. They lived in many cities in Germany and the U.S. and eventually came to live and retire in Colorado Springs. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Jose, and their two sons, Erich and Josef, and a brother, Alfons Langwieser. She is survived by her daughter Silvia VanHorn, son-in-law Joel and her grandchildren Tracie VanHorn and Trent VanHorn (Mara). She is also survived by her two brothers in Germany and their families, George Lindermier and Erwin Lindermier.

Many thanks to Universe Personnel Home Care who took care of her while she lived at the retirement community and up to her passing and many thanks for Bridges Hospice, who's care and compassion we will be forever grateful.

There will be a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery.







BenavidesHERMINE LANGWIESER BENAVIDESMarch 2, 1930March 30, 2020Hermine Langwieser Benavides was born in Haslach, Germany. She married Jose H. Benavides, who she met in Germany while he was in the military. They lived in many cities in Germany and the U.S. and eventually came to live and retire in Colorado Springs. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Jose, and their two sons, Erich and Josef, and a brother, Alfons Langwieser. She is survived by her daughter Silvia VanHorn, son-in-law Joel and her grandchildren Tracie VanHorn and Trent VanHorn (Mara). She is also survived by her two brothers in Germany and their families, George Lindermier and Erwin Lindermier.Many thanks to Universe Personnel Home Care who took care of her while she lived at the retirement community and up to her passing and many thanks for Bridges Hospice, who's care and compassion we will be forever grateful.There will be a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Published in The Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close