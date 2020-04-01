Benavides
HERMINE LANGWIESER BENAVIDES
March 2, 1930
March 30, 2020
Hermine Langwieser Benavides was born in Haslach, Germany. She married Jose H. Benavides, who she met in Germany while he was in the military. They lived in many cities in Germany and the U.S. and eventually came to live and retire in Colorado Springs. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Jose, and their two sons, Erich and Josef, and a brother, Alfons Langwieser. She is survived by her daughter Silvia VanHorn, son-in-law Joel and her grandchildren Tracie VanHorn and Trent VanHorn (Mara). She is also survived by her two brothers in Germany and their families, George Lindermier and Erwin Lindermier.
Many thanks to Universe Personnel Home Care who took care of her while she lived at the retirement community and up to her passing and many thanks for Bridges Hospice, who's care and compassion we will be forever grateful.
There will be a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020