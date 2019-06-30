Lorsung
HILDEGARD "HILDA" LORSUNG
June 15, 2019
Hildegard Lorsung 82, of Widefield, passed away June 15. Survived by son, Joseph and a daughter Nancy, two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
She was a devout Catholic who lived her faith. Her greatest source of happiness came from her faith and family. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was a member of The Catholic Daughters, St. Dominic Church and Society of Military Widows.
There will be a rosary/viewing on Monday, July 1 from 6-8pm at Dove Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 2, at 9:30am at St. Dominic Church.
Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019