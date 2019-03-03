Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Holley Bradley. View Sign

Bradley

HOLLEY BRADLEY

February 24, 2019

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Holley Bradley died at home at the age of 83, on February 24, 2019, surrounded by family.

Holley is survived by his bride of 60 years, Martha, daughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Moe, son-in-law, Johannes Myrdal Valtysson, and his granddaughter Sabrina Valtysson. His parents, Holly and Dolores Bradley, and his daughter, Terry Valtysson, preceded him in death.

Holley served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1982. He received his regular army commission in Armor. Then he transferred to the Military Police. He also was in the Criminal Investigations Division, and a dog-training officer. He served two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded several medals, to include the Bronze Star. Among his military education, he attended the Command and General Staff College and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police College.

After retiring from the U.S. Army, Holley accepted a position with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Red Davis hired him with many important mandates; one of which was to create an effective firearms program/policy, which would protect the deputies, as well as the public. This exemplary program became a model throughout the State of Colorado. During his tenure with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office he served as the Detention Bureau Chief, and the Law Enforcement Bureau Chief. He remained an active volunteer firearms instructor after his retirement in 1997.

When he was not serving his country or community, he enjoyed being with his family and friends.

Visitation will be March 6, at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 South U.S. Highway 85/87, Fountain, Colorado 80817, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will be on March 7 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs 80903

Graveside Committal Service with Army Honors at 2:00 p.m., at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs 80925

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Army Emergency Relief Fund or Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.







