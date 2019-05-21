Horsman
HOLLY B (ANDERSON) HORSMAN
June 16, 1969
April 21, 2019
Holly Horsman, a former resident of Colorado Springs, CO, died unexpectedly on April 21, 2019 at the age of 49 in Mazatlan Mexico. Holly was born in Ft Carson, CO on June 16, 1969.
Holly leaves to cherish her loving memory her sons Jeremy and Patrick; a granddaughter, Gwen; her siblings, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents Lake and Fern Anderson. Holly truly lived life to the fullest. She loved chatting with family and friends, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. Holly had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019