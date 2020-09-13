CalvinHOLLY (ROBBINS) CALVINMay 10, 1971 September 9, 2020Holly Robbins Calvin, 49, passed away September 9, 2020 with family by her side. Unwavering faith, strength, and perseverance, Holly remains an inspiration to all who knew her.Holly was born May 10, 1971 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Timothy and Bonnie Espy Robbins.She was a member of Broadmoor Skating Club and represented the United States Figure Skating Association. In 1988, she competed in the World Junior Figure Skating Championship in Sarajevo. Holly graduated summa cum laude from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, earning a degree in Psychology with a 4.0 GPA. In 2003, Holly was crowned Mrs. Colorado for her unmatched beauty, philanthropy, and compassion for others. She volunteered endless hours fundraising for her church and other worthy non-profit organizations.Although Holly's accomplished life is highly decorated with ribbons and bows, her greatest legacy by far is her unending empathy and steadfast loyalty for family and friends.Holly is survived by her loving husband, James Clai Calvin of 22 years; her beloved children, Chase, Luke, and Sophie; her father, Timothy Robbins; and many friends who will miss her dearly.Services will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church at a future date to be determined. Special thanks to the people at Penrose Hospital and Rocky Mountain Cancer Center for helping her through her journey.