Homer Hall Martin
1925 - 2020
Martin
HOMER HALL MARTIN
January 25, 1925 October 31, 2020
Homer Hall Martin, Jr., age 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Homer was born in Waco, Texas. At age 17, he joined the US Navy and fought in numerous campaigns while stationed on the USS Hopkins. While at Baylor University, he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Gayer. After earning his Masters, he started work as a CPA/comptroller. After 17 years with Colorado Interstate Gas Corp., he retired as a Sr. Vice President. Homer was an avid golfer and enjoyed classical music. He was a long-time member of 1st Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dora and Homer Hall Martin, Sr.; wife, Carolyn; his 4 older brothers, Jack, Glen, Roy and Bill; and nephew, Jack Martin. He will be greatly missed by his children, Joan (& Jim) Reynolds, Beth (& David) Pertz, Frank (& Paula) Martin; his 4 grandchildren; his 5 step-grandchildren (& 6 great-grandchildren). An interment at Ft. Logan Cemetery and a memorial service will be held later next year.



Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
