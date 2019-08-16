Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Honami Sexton. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Floral Hills Cemetery Kansas City , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sexton

HONAMI "SUE" SEXTON

April 2, 1933

August 10, 2019

Honami Sexton, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother peacefully passed away on August 10, 2019 amidst her family. Born in Nagoya, Japan on April 2, 1933, Honami received specialized instruction in music, art, and Ikebana (the Japanese art of flower arranging).

Honami was also an accomplished athlete. She was a sprinter on the 1948 Japanese Olympic Track team but at the end of World War II, Japan was not invited to participate in the Olympic games.

She met her husband, Robert Lee Sexton of Kansas City, Missouri while he was serving in the U.S. Navy in Yokohama, Japan. They married in Tokyo, Japan on May 21, 1956 and then moved to Kansas City, Missouri where Honami took the nickname of Sue.

She became a U.S. citizen in 1969 and worked as an electronics assembler at AlliedSignal Inc. from 1977 until 1987. She and Robert retired soon afterwards and moved to Table Rock Lake in Golden, Missouri. That's where Honami proudly worked as the head cook at the Kids Across America (KAA) camp. She loved being part of a team that literally prepared thousands of meals for visiting inner city children, helping change lives.

Honami was preceded in death by Robert and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado to be near her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, attending Calvary Worship Center, and spending time with her five grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Betty Sexton Ball (William Ball), Michael Sexton, and Paul Sexton (Stephanie Sexton), and her grandchildren, Garrett Sexton, Taylor Ball, Bailey Sexton, Madison Sexton, and Sierra Ball.

A graveside service for Honami will be held on August 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be sent to KAA Camp, P.O. Box 930, Branson, Missouri, 65615-0930,





