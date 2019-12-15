Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Horace B. Gardner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Horace B Gardner died at home in Manitou Springs, CO on Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 80.

He was born on June 1, 1939 in Gallup, NM to Mr. & Mrs. Leigh Owen Gardner. He was one of four children, Leigh Owen Gardner Jr. (Mike), Lynn Kemmeries, and is survived by his brother Joe Gardner, AZ. He graduated from the Univ. of Arizona and UC San Francisco Medical School, practicing ophthalmology in the Army for more than 20 years before opening a private practice in Manitou Springs. While practicing he earned a law degree through the mail and became an expert witness and published author on Shaken Baby Syndrome. In Manitou he was active in the community, including service as a volunteer firefighter and City Council Member.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Belle; children: Karen (David) Murphy, CO; Kristen Gardner, CA; Zane (Emma) Gardner, OK; Michael (Letia) Frandina, CO; Eamonn (Laura) Gardner, CO, and twelve grandchildren, Timothy and Kathleen Murphy; Maryn, Owen, Zora, Elliot, Felix and Amos Gardner; Madeus, Bella, Dempsey and Padric Frandina.

If you knew Horace you know there is no need to describe him, nor any way to adequately describe him.

The family will spread his ashes and have a private celebration of life in December.

Horace would wish you all Joy.





Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019

