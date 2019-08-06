Stokes, Jr
HORACE EUGENE STOKES, JR
November 29, 1933
July 27, 2019
Horace Eugene (Gene) Stokes, 85, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on July 27,2019. Gene was born on November 29,1933 in Ft. Lupton, CO to parents Horace Eugene Stokes and Eleanor Marie (Nelson) Stokes.
Gene joined the US Navy on February 5, 1952 serving until January 31, 1956. After discharging from the Navy, Gene joined the Colorado Springs Police Department, serving for over 22 years reaching the rank of Captain. During his service with CSPD, he received the Medallion Award from the U.S. Justice Department. After retiring from CSPD on October 13,1979, Gene joined the El Paso County District Attorney's office in August of 1980 as an investigator, retiring from the DA's office in 1999.
Gene is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane, his daughter, Linda and sisters, Pat and Ruth. Gene was proceeded in death by his son, Terry Ray Stokes.
Published in The Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019