Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horace Eugene Stokes Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stokes, Jr

HORACE EUGENE STOKES, JR

November 29, 1933

July 27, 2019

Horace Eugene (Gene) Stokes, 85, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on July 27,2019. Gene was born on November 29,1933 in Ft. Lupton, CO to parents Horace Eugene Stokes and Eleanor Marie (Nelson) Stokes.

Gene joined the US Navy on February 5, 1952 serving until January 31, 1956. After discharging from the Navy, Gene joined the Colorado Springs Police Department, serving for over 22 years reaching the rank of Captain. During his service with CSPD, he received the Medallion Award from the U.S. Justice Department. After retiring from CSPD on October 13,1979, Gene joined the El Paso County District Attorney's office in August of 1980 as an investigator, retiring from the DA's office in 1999.

Gene is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane, his daughter, Linda and sisters, Pat and Ruth. Gene was proceeded in death by his son, Terry Ray Stokes.







Stokes, JrHORACE EUGENE STOKES, JRNovember 29, 1933July 27, 2019Horace Eugene (Gene) Stokes, 85, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on July 27,2019. Gene was born on November 29,1933 in Ft. Lupton, CO to parents Horace Eugene Stokes and Eleanor Marie (Nelson) Stokes.Gene joined the US Navy on February 5, 1952 serving until January 31, 1956. After discharging from the Navy, Gene joined the Colorado Springs Police Department, serving for over 22 years reaching the rank of Captain. During his service with CSPD, he received the Medallion Award from the U.S. Justice Department. After retiring from CSPD on October 13,1979, Gene joined the El Paso County District Attorney's office in August of 1980 as an investigator, retiring from the DA's office in 1999.Gene is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane, his daughter, Linda and sisters, Pat and Ruth. Gene was proceeded in death by his son, Terry Ray Stokes. Published in The Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close