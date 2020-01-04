Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Andrew (Sonny) Duncan Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Duncan

HOWARD ANDREW (SONNY) DUNCAN, JR.

July 9, 1938

December 26, 2019

Howard Andrew (Sonny) Duncan Jr., 81 formerly of Galesburg, Illinois died Thursday December 26, 2019 at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born to Howard Andrew (Andy) Duncan and Louise Duncan, who preceded him in death.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 31 years, Avis Duncan. Four children with his wife Patricia Coleman (deceased); Howard (Skip) Duncan, III of Galesburg, IL, Kathie Reed of Waterloo, IA, Davonne Duncan of Orange, NJ and Tara Duncan of Galesburg, IL. He had one child with wife Avis Duncan, Andrew Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO. Siblings, Mary Louise Harris (deceased), Marjorie Morris of Galesburg, IL and Carlos Duncan of Galesburg, IL. 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Family, Boxing and Community Service have been an integral part of Sonny's life for which he has received many awards. Under his father's tutelage, he became an IL Golden Gloves champion at an early age. Sonny received his BA/MA degrees in Criminal Justice from Bradley University in Peoria, IL. He served on the Galesburg Police Force for 21 years before accepting the position of Technical Director of USA Boxing at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO. After leaving USA Boxing he went on to serve with the El Paso Sherriff's Department in CO for 15 years. He continued his commitment to community service for 25 years as a volunteer. He became Chairman of the National Junior Olympic Boxing program, served on the 1996 Olympic Boxing Staff, has coached and been team manager for a number of International competitions. He has faithfully served as a Deacon at Friendship Baptist Church in Colorado Springs, CO

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th at Friendship Baptist Church, 633 E. Dale St. Colorado Springs Co.





