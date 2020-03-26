Smith
HOWARD EDWARD SMITH
February 21, 1957 - March 21, 2020
Howard Edward Smith, 63, of Colorado Springs, passed away on March 21st, 2020. He was born on February 21st, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born to the union of Howard L. Smith and Joan E. Burgess Smith. Howard lived between Kentucky and Colorado for many years, finally settling in Colorado Springs in 1996,
where he served as a cook. He earned the Good Conduct Medal and was a Rifle Marksman. After his enlistment, Howard received an honorable discharge.
His viewing will be held on March 26th, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Spring, Colorado follow by the Funeral Service. Burial will be at Cave Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020