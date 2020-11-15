PeaseAfter Audrey recovered, the family returned to the Simla area, as a loving family destined to try to make a living from agriculture, farming and ranching. But Mother Nature was not so kind with the constant wind and erosion of the soil.Howard was intimately involved in the Honor Flight Network, which provides WWII and Vietnam Veterans an opportunity to fly free from their home areas to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials that they would not ordinarily have a chance to see. His fundraising and sponsorship of fellow veterans was very enthusiastic.HOWARD GEORGE PEASEJanuary 4, 1926 November 9, 2020It was suspected that Howard was going to be born a breech baby, and so, while the family lived in the Simla, Colorado area, Howard's parents chose to have the baby at the home of his mother's parents, Alonzo and Ethel Coleman in Edgewater, CO.Howard George Pease born January 4, 1926, died November 9, 2020, at 94 years of age.Sure enough, the breech delivery caused a great deal of damage to Howard's mother, Audrey. So much so, that she was precluded from having additional children, which they longed for so much.He was born to Audrey Baker (nee Coleman) and Lewis Fayette Pease.Howard then ventured off to Denver and points west, in search of a job. He hauled coal to the mansions of Capital Hill in Denver, and eventually arrived in Tiburon, California, where he was employed as a welder in the shipyards.Howard joined the US Navy, where he learned his trade as an electrician, which sustained him the rest of his life. He often talked about his colorful life during World War II.After serving four years Howard received an honorable discharge and returned to Colorado. Eventually, Howard became employed by Mountain View Electric Association (MVEA), in which he was employed for over 40 years.Howard met the love of his life, W Darlene (nee Martin) and eventually the two wed and were married for 47 years. In that time they had two sons that they were very proud of, Michael Howard Pease and Steve Pease.Howard and his family built an all electric demonstration home in the Black Forest area where he and his boys did all the electrical for the home.Howard was preceded in death by his Mother Audrey, his Father Lewis, his Wife Darlene, and his Son Michael.Howard was a devoted member of the Church at Woodmoor, and attended for many years, making lifelong friends along the way.Howard was a Free and Accepted Mason, first being raised in Lincoln Lodge #146 AF & AM in Limon, Colorado. He went on to be a charter member of Centurion Lodge #195 AF & AM in Monument, CO. He was a lifetime and 46 year member of the Southern Colorado Consistory. He also proudly joined the El Paso County Sheriff's Posse and donated many thousands of hours to the citizens of El Paso County.Howard leaves behind his son, Steve and daughter in law Shirley as well as Grandsons Donald Ray Pease, and John (Jack) Gordon Pease, His Granddaughter Kerri Ann Pease, His brother in law and sister in law Donald and Shirley Hendrix, as well as his niece Lori Ann Hendrix, Nephews Jason (Debbie) Hendrix, Jack (Marilyn), Jim (Jeri) and Bob (Judith) Richardson and hundreds of friends that he has met along the trail of life that will miss his friendship.Services will be held next summer.