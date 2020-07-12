Spires, U.S. Army, (Ret.)SFC HOWARD IVY SPIRES, U.S. ARMY, (RET.)August 25, 1944 July 8, 2020SFC Howard Ivy Spires, U.S. Army, (Ret.), 75, of Colorado Springs, Colorado went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 25, 1944 to B.E. Spires and Velma (Smith) Spires Ferris. Howard was raised in Hampton, Virginia where he completed high school and then enlisted in the US Army where he served for 20 years. After retiring from the Army in 1982, Howard worked for the Gazette Telegraph and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science before going on to work for DTIC in the Defense Logistics Agency for 17 years. He retired and moved back to Colorado Springs in 2010.Howard was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Berry, Beverly Spires, Mary Ellen Childers and Patricia Spires; and his brother, John Spires.He is survived by Pamela A. Spires, his loving wife of 26 years; daughters, Robin (Mike) Buck of San Angelo, Texas, Kelli (Tim) Keenan of Denver and Wendy Beach (Dave) of Aurora; sons, Paul (Briana) Pharris of Colorado Springs and MSgt Brian Pharris currently stationed in California; six grandchildren, Emma Buck and Caitlyn Buck of San Angelo, Texas, Jeremy Keenan of Denver, and Cobin Pharris, Declan Pharris and Cannelle Pharris of Colorado Springs; and brothers, Charles W. Ferris III of Virginia and Donald R. Spires of Tennessee.A private Funeral Service will be held at 10:00AM, followed by a Graveside Service at 1:00PM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The services will be streamed live. The link to watch both the Funeral and Graveside Service is on Howard's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services' website.To see Howard's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co