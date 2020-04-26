Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz 1985 South Taylor Road Cleveland Heights , OH 44118 (216)-932-7900 Send Flowers Obituary

Hirsch

RABBI HOWARD JAY HIRSCH

September 3, 1937 April 15, 2020

Rabbi Howard Jay Hirsch was 82 years old when he passed away on April 15th, 2020. He was born September 3rd, 1937 to Sally (Abel) and Sydney Hirsch. He grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He went on to study at the University of Chicago and then graduated from Case Western University. Rabbi Hirsch was ordained from the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City in June of 1964, and received his Doctor of Divinity in 1991. In later years, he was awarded the Degree of Doctor of Psychology from Colorado School of Professional Psychology. He launched his rabbinical career as Assistant Rabbi at The Park Synagogue in Cleveland, spanning decades of "dedication to helping thousands of parishioners in their time of need, celebrations, sorrows, and life experiences." His rabbinical work led him to Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs, Colorado, retiring as Rabbi Emeritus. He was a faculty member at Regis University (Jesuit Catholic university) of Denver, Colorado, for over twenty years, Department of Religious Studies, where he retired as Professor Emeritus. Stepping out of the traditional role of pulpit rabbi, with the support and encouragement of his dear friend and confidant Bishop Richard Hanifen, he founded the Center for Christian-Jewish Dia-logue. "As a duo they carried their message of kindness and respect on the road, inspiring others to find commonalities between Christianity and Judaism." He met many national leaders including Martin Luther King, Former President Jimmy Carter, and participated at the Governor's Prayer Breakfast in Springfield, Illinois.

Rabbi Hirsch had an immense love and knowledge for both opera and classical music, where he felt at home at the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall. He was on the board of the Palm Beach Opera and presented opera series in Cleveland and other communities. Rabbi Hirsch befriended multitudes of opera singers including Maria Meneghini Callas, Anna Moffo, and Richard Tucker. He was fluent in at least six different languages, which enhanced both his enjoyment of opera and gave him greater insight with his theological studies. He and his loving wife of 46 years, returned back to the Cleveland area to be with their family in 2013.

He is remembered by his beloved wife, Eva (nee Nicholas), cherished son of Sydney and Sally (Abel) Hirsch (both deceased), dear brother of Gail Hirsch (deceased), devoted father of Debbi (Millard) Ezell, Judi (Steven) Diamond, Michael Hirsch, Susan (Keith) Mischel, Kathryn (Bob Venorsky) Talty, Meg (Tom) Gallagher, and Thomas (Melissa-deceased) Talty, loving grandfather of Jeremy (Paula) Diamond, Justin (Amy) Diamond, Jordan Diamond, Brittany and Preslie Hirsch, Alex and Austin Mischel, Hanna Talty, Elizabeth and Daniel Venorsky, Christopher and Lynda Talty; and loving great-grandfather of Harper Diamond.

Donations may be made to:

Cleveland Clinic - Parkinson's Disease Research

PO Box 931517

Cleveland, Ohio 44193

or:

Cleveland Institute of Music - Development Dept.

11021 East Boulevard

Cleveland, Ohio 44106

www.cim.edu/aboutcim/support/donatenow





HirschRABBI HOWARD JAY HIRSCHSeptember 3, 1937 April 15, 2020Rabbi Howard Jay Hirsch was 82 years old when he passed away on April 15th, 2020. He was born September 3rd, 1937 to Sally (Abel) and Sydney Hirsch. He grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He went on to study at the University of Chicago and then graduated from Case Western University. Rabbi Hirsch was ordained from the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City in June of 1964, and received his Doctor of Divinity in 1991. In later years, he was awarded the Degree of Doctor of Psychology from Colorado School of Professional Psychology. He launched his rabbinical career as Assistant Rabbi at The Park Synagogue in Cleveland, spanning decades of "dedication to helping thousands of parishioners in their time of need, celebrations, sorrows, and life experiences." His rabbinical work led him to Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs, Colorado, retiring as Rabbi Emeritus. He was a faculty member at Regis University (Jesuit Catholic university) of Denver, Colorado, for over twenty years, Department of Religious Studies, where he retired as Professor Emeritus. Stepping out of the traditional role of pulpit rabbi, with the support and encouragement of his dear friend and confidant Bishop Richard Hanifen, he founded the Center for Christian-Jewish Dia-logue. "As a duo they carried their message of kindness and respect on the road, inspiring others to find commonalities between Christianity and Judaism." He met many national leaders including Martin Luther King, Former President Jimmy Carter, and participated at the Governor's Prayer Breakfast in Springfield, Illinois.Rabbi Hirsch had an immense love and knowledge for both opera and classical music, where he felt at home at the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall. He was on the board of the Palm Beach Opera and presented opera series in Cleveland and other communities. Rabbi Hirsch befriended multitudes of opera singers including Maria Meneghini Callas, Anna Moffo, and Richard Tucker. He was fluent in at least six different languages, which enhanced both his enjoyment of opera and gave him greater insight with his theological studies. He and his loving wife of 46 years, returned back to the Cleveland area to be with their family in 2013.He is remembered by his beloved wife, Eva (nee Nicholas), cherished son of Sydney and Sally (Abel) Hirsch (both deceased), dear brother of Gail Hirsch (deceased), devoted father of Debbi (Millard) Ezell, Judi (Steven) Diamond, Michael Hirsch, Susan (Keith) Mischel, Kathryn (Bob Venorsky) Talty, Meg (Tom) Gallagher, and Thomas (Melissa-deceased) Talty, loving grandfather of Jeremy (Paula) Diamond, Justin (Amy) Diamond, Jordan Diamond, Brittany and Preslie Hirsch, Alex and Austin Mischel, Hanna Talty, Elizabeth and Daniel Venorsky, Christopher and Lynda Talty; and loving great-grandfather of Harper Diamond.Donations may be made to:Cleveland Clinic - Parkinson's Disease ResearchPO Box 931517Cleveland, Ohio 44193or: clevelandclinic.org/giving Cleveland Institute of Music - Development Dept.11021 East BoulevardCleveland, Ohio 44106 Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Cleveland Heights , OH (216) 932-7900