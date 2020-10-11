1/1
Howard Thomas Hyland
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hyland
HOWARD "TOM" THOMAS HYLAND
October 24, 1943 September 29, 2020
Howard Thomas Hyland "Tom" passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Tom was born on October 24, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the second son of Howard and Marie (MacFarland) Hyland. He grew up in a large, loving family which included siblings: Chuck, Bob, Mary Beth, Carole, Janet, Ken, Nancy, and Ruth Ann.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents; his infant brother, John Richard; and sisters, Mary Beth and Carole.
Tom enlisted in the Army in May 1966 and was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1972 at Fort Carson.
Loving the Colorado Springs landscape and environment, Tom decided to make Colorado Springs his home and lived there for almost 49 years.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
To see Tom's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved