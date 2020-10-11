HylandHOWARD "TOM" THOMAS HYLANDOctober 24, 1943 September 29, 2020Howard Thomas Hyland "Tom" passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Tom was born on October 24, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the second son of Howard and Marie (MacFarland) Hyland. He grew up in a large, loving family which included siblings: Chuck, Bob, Mary Beth, Carole, Janet, Ken, Nancy, and Ruth Ann.He is preceded in death by both of his parents; his infant brother, John Richard; and sisters, Mary Beth and Carole.Tom enlisted in the Army in May 1966 and was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1972 at Fort Carson.Loving the Colorado Springs landscape and environment, Tom decided to make Colorado Springs his home and lived there for almost 49 years.Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.To see Tom's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co