Howard (Norton) Vroman

Obituary
Vroman
HOWARD "HOWIE" (NORTON) VROMAN
April 6, 1945 September 16, 2019
Howie passed away from a very, very, long battle with Parkinson's disease.
He is survived by his wife, Terri E. (Holt) Vroman; stepson, Samuel K. Decker; daughter, Tanya M. (Vroman) Caruana (deceased); four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Information regarding the memorial service and celebration of life, please call Mr. McNally at (719) 550-9252.
Donations in Howie's name can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
