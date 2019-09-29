Vroman
HOWARD "HOWIE" (NORTON) VROMAN
April 6, 1945 September 16, 2019
Howie passed away from a very, very, long battle with Parkinson's disease.
He is survived by his wife, Terri E. (Holt) Vroman; stepson, Samuel K. Decker; daughter, Tanya M. (Vroman) Caruana (deceased); four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Information regarding the memorial service and celebration of life, please call Mr. McNally at (719) 550-9252.
Donations in Howie's name can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019