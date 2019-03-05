Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mahone

IDA BETH (MCGUIRE) MAHONE

October 29, 1933 March 2, 2019

You may not have known Ida Mahone but she made your life a little better. She didn't understand dishonesty because it never took anyone to a better place and that influenced all who knew her. She wasn't sophisticated but she could assess the worth of something long before anyone said a word. She was never late for anything in her life, but she granted leeway enough for those that weren't as punctual. No one, not a single soul, would want for comfort while she had a say in the matter and that endeared her to all. You could depend on her. You still can. All of these qualities have been passed on to her children and grandchildren, so her moral insight and strength of character will live on for a very long time. Ida liked Elvis, homegrown tomatoes, soup made from scratch, Las Vegas, "Wheel of Fortune", happy grandchildren, and a gentle rain. Ida's legacy is more than enough for any good life and our appreciation and love will never fade.





