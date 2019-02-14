Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Reynolds

IDA MARGUERITE (STOYLES, NEWMAN) REYNOLDS

April 23, 1925 February 11, 2019

Our beloved Marguerite passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 and went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ. She was born April 23, 1925 to Annie Blanche (Vey) Stoyles and James Thomas Stoyles in the tiny community of Northern Bight, Newfoundland, Canada which consisted of the train station in which her family lived upstairs and 3 other single-family homes. She and her 5 siblings, Lester, Leona, Alfred, Ruth and Ray attended school 5 miles away in Hillview. After graduating at the age of 16, she immediately worked to receive her teaching certificate and taught K-11 in a 1-room school. Because opportunity and money were scarce, she and her sister Leona bravely left the familiar and their loved ones behind and traveled to Montreal in 1942 to work at the Fairchild Aircraft Company during World War 2. After the war, they returned to Newfoundland, where Marguerite began working as a nurse. Because of its strategic location, there was a large American military presence in Newfoundland, one of them being Mack Newman from Tennessee who she married in 1946. After they married, Mack left the Army and worked for the US Government in Defense Communications. Except for a brief stint in Tennessee, they stayed in Newfoundland for the next 15 years, where children Carol, Dennis and Keith were born. In 1961, Mack was reassigned briefly to Westover AFB in Chicopee, MA, then to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs where daughter Lisa was born. Mack's adventurous federal service career took the family to Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany and to Scott AFB in O'Fallon, IL, but they always returned to Stratmoor Hills in Colorado Springs, where Mack eventually retired in 1978. Marguerite returned to school in her fifties, received a nursing degree from PPCC and worked at Pikes Peak Manor for a few years. Son Keith died in 1983, leaving behind his wife Sang and their 2 children, Annie and Daniel; Annie passed away in 2012. Daughter Carol died in 1987, leaving behind husband Ron Smyth and children Jamie and Lesley. Husband Mack died in 1988 and son Dennis died in 1990, leaving behind his wife Carol and children Joshua, Jesse, Melissa, Tracey, Jenny, Amy, Jake, Zack and Eric. She married a Newfoundlander from her childhood, Melvin Reynolds, in 1989, splitting their time between CO, AZ and Newfoundland until his passing in 2004. Despite such tremendous loss and heartbreak, Marguerite remained steadfast in her faith and in her service to others, volunteering selflessly at her church, Care and Share and wherever else she was needed. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Taylor and husband Eric of Woodland Park, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces, all who loved and will miss her dearly. We are honored to carry forth her legacy of love and service. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 2 p.m. at Stratmoor Hills UMC, 1705 Cheyenne Meadows Rd, COS, CO 80906. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Stratmoor Hills UMC, or the .





