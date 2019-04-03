Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilene Ardis Thoe. View Sign

Thoe

ILENE ARDIS THOE

August 7, 1936 March 9, 2019

Ilene Ardis Thoe died peacefully on Saturday morning, March 9th, 2019 in Woodland Park, Colorado at the age of 82 after an arduous struggle with cancer.

Ilene was born on August 7, 1936 in Worth County, Iowa, to her parents Albert and Ida Hagen. She was the younger of two children, having an older brother Clair. The family farmed in Worth County, just outside of Lake Mills, IA. Ilene was christened and confirmed in Sion Lutheran Church in rural Worth County. She graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1954 where she played bassoon in the band and was voted Band Queen, participating in the North Iowa Band Festival . Later that year on September 5, 1954, she was married to her true love Dale Thoe ,also a graduate of Lake Mills High School. Together they had decided that they wanted a big family and would live in a small city with a major university, so that they could properly educate their children. Ilene sacrificed and worked diligently to see Dale through graduate school at UC Berkeley and Stanford. The university town they selected was West Lafayette, IN, the home of Purdue University. As the children grew into high school years, Ilene worked as Psychology Department Graduate Admissions Secretary. In later years, while living in Mooresville, IN, she worked for Jenny Wren Press, associated with the children's author- illustrator Tasha Tudor. She was a member of the Methodist Church in all of the various locations she lived. Ilene was very creative and loved to quilt, sew and weave baskets. She loved flowers, especially purple and yellow daisies. An avid backpacker, she always shared her love of the outdoors and nature.

Her greatest joy was being a loving, supportive wife and caring mother, having 6 of her own children, 17 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Mothers are special human beings. Our mother was exceptional in this regard. To everyone she always lent a caring ear and heartfelt advice with a smile and her Dad's chuckle. Her kindness, tenderness, and thoughtfulness were woven beautifully into her personality. She personified love.

She is survived by her brother Clair Hagen, husband Dale, as well as their six children: Christine Thoe Ellis (Fred Hass), Gary Thoe (Merry), Janet Acosta (Aristeo), Eric Thoe (Cheryl), Ellen Laughlin (Roy) and David Thoe (Susan). 17 grandchildren: Evan Ellis, Justin Ellis, Andy Thoe, John Thoe, Ruthanne Kincannon (Thoe), Corby Thoe, Brandon Acosta, Alec Acosta, Nick Acosta, Erica Schmeiss (Thoe), Rachel Thoe, Hanna Thoe, David Thoe, Calvin Laughlin, Griffin Thoe, Annie Thoe and Carson Thoe as well as 5 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date.





ThoeILENE ARDIS THOEAugust 7, 1936 March 9, 2019Ilene Ardis Thoe died peacefully on Saturday morning, March 9th, 2019 in Woodland Park, Colorado at the age of 82 after an arduous struggle with cancer.Ilene was born on August 7, 1936 in Worth County, Iowa, to her parents Albert and Ida Hagen. She was the younger of two children, having an older brother Clair. The family farmed in Worth County, just outside of Lake Mills, IA. Ilene was christened and confirmed in Sion Lutheran Church in rural Worth County. She graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1954 where she played bassoon in the band and was voted Band Queen, participating in the North Iowa Band Festival . Later that year on September 5, 1954, she was married to her true love Dale Thoe ,also a graduate of Lake Mills High School. Together they had decided that they wanted a big family and would live in a small city with a major university, so that they could properly educate their children. Ilene sacrificed and worked diligently to see Dale through graduate school at UC Berkeley and Stanford. The university town they selected was West Lafayette, IN, the home of Purdue University. As the children grew into high school years, Ilene worked as Psychology Department Graduate Admissions Secretary. In later years, while living in Mooresville, IN, she worked for Jenny Wren Press, associated with the children's author- illustrator Tasha Tudor. She was a member of the Methodist Church in all of the various locations she lived. Ilene was very creative and loved to quilt, sew and weave baskets. She loved flowers, especially purple and yellow daisies. An avid backpacker, she always shared her love of the outdoors and nature.Her greatest joy was being a loving, supportive wife and caring mother, having 6 of her own children, 17 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Mothers are special human beings. Our mother was exceptional in this regard. To everyone she always lent a caring ear and heartfelt advice with a smile and her Dad's chuckle. Her kindness, tenderness, and thoughtfulness were woven beautifully into her personality. She personified love.She is survived by her brother Clair Hagen, husband Dale, as well as their six children: Christine Thoe Ellis (Fred Hass), Gary Thoe (Merry), Janet Acosta (Aristeo), Eric Thoe (Cheryl), Ellen Laughlin (Roy) and David Thoe (Susan). 17 grandchildren: Evan Ellis, Justin Ellis, Andy Thoe, John Thoe, Ruthanne Kincannon (Thoe), Corby Thoe, Brandon Acosta, Alec Acosta, Nick Acosta, Erica Schmeiss (Thoe), Rachel Thoe, Hanna Thoe, David Thoe, Calvin Laughlin, Griffin Thoe, Annie Thoe and Carson Thoe as well as 5 great-grandchildren.Services will be private with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close