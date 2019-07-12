Angier
ILOA MAE ANGIER
May 15, 1938 - July 7, 2019
Iloa Angier, of Colorado Springs, CO, originally from Waupun, WI, passed away on July 7, 2019 at the age of 81.
Iloa loved Jesus and her family - which included anyone who wanted to be part of her family.
A memorial celebration and reception will be held at the Springs Funeral Services on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-4pm (6575 Oakwood Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80923).
All are welcome, and in typical Mid-Western fashion, we are asking for people to bring finger foods or desserts for the reception if desired.
In lieu of flowers, Iloa & Ralph would request donations to (.)
Published in The Gazette on July 12, 2019