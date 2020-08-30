1/1
Ilse I. Blake
1931 - 2020
Blake
ILSE I BLAKE
05/04/1931 - 08/19/2020
Our mother took the final steps to Heaven. She is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with her husband by her side. Ilse is survived by two wonderful sons, Larry, his wife Dianna, of Germany and Jerome, his wife Teresa of Colo Spgs; Step-son Kelly, his wife Tracey; and their children, Spencer and Piper, of Texas.
Not to be forgotten, dearest friends, Ingrid, Byrd, Anna, Kathy, Siegrid and all the family members. Also Teresa's family, grandchildren, sister's and aunts.
Ilse was a long time Black Forest resident, she passed away with her son, Jerome and Teresa, by her side.
Ilse was born in Pfortzheim, Germany. She grew up in Neuenburg, then moved to Mannhein, where she worked for the U.S. Army as a switch board operator. This is where she met her husband, Phil Blake. He brought her to Colo. Springs in 1974, where they enjoyed living in Black Forest. She worked for Walter Drakes and retired in 1993.
We all lover her very dearly. She touched the lives of many people. She will be missed, but not forgotten. Til we meet again.



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 30, 2020
Ilse was a part of my dance class for many years & I enjoyed having her there...along with her other German friends; Anna & Ingrid. What fun those ladies brought to the class. Blessings to her family during this sad time. Know that she is dancing free! Trudy
Trudy Lans
Friend
