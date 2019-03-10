Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imogene Clipper. View Sign



IMOGENE CLIPPER

June 4, 1932

March 1, 2019

Imogene Clipner, born June 4, 1932, passed away at the age of 86 on March 1, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber and Opal Wood; her husband, Ellis Clipner; step-daughter, Deborah Clipner (Minnie). She leaves behind her stepsons, Larry Clipner (Carol), Chuck Clipner (Debbie), Steve Clipner(Cathy). Her daughters Cherie Hausfeld (Keith), Debbie Wright, Jodi Euler, and sons, Mark Cartmell (Dawn) and Scott Clipner (Kim). She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and mulitiple great-grandchildren. Ellis and Jeanne Clipner were property managers at El Morro Mobile Home Park until they retired.

Visitations will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, Sunday, March 10, 2PM-5PM; Monday, March 11, 5PM-8PM. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 11AM at Memorial Gardens.







3825 Airport Road

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

