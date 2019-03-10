Clipper
IMOGENE CLIPPER
June 4, 1932
March 1, 2019
Imogene Clipner, born June 4, 1932, passed away at the age of 86 on March 1, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber and Opal Wood; her husband, Ellis Clipner; step-daughter, Deborah Clipner (Minnie). She leaves behind her stepsons, Larry Clipner (Carol), Chuck Clipner (Debbie), Steve Clipner(Cathy). Her daughters Cherie Hausfeld (Keith), Debbie Wright, Jodi Euler, and sons, Mark Cartmell (Dawn) and Scott Clipner (Kim). She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and mulitiple great-grandchildren. Ellis and Jeanne Clipner were property managers at El Morro Mobile Home Park until they retired.
Visitations will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, Sunday, March 10, 2PM-5PM; Monday, March 11, 5PM-8PM. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 11AM at Memorial Gardens.
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 596-7990
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019