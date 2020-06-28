Odorico - JacobsenINEZ ODORICO - JACOBSENOctober 27, 1927 June 18, 2020Inez Jacobsen, beloved wife, mother, and sister, passed peacefully into eternal rest June 18, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in LaBelle, Pennsylvania to the late John and Livia Odorico. Inez moved to Pittsburgh, PA after graduating high school where she attended secretarial school. She enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1950 and attended technical school in Denver, Colorado before serving two years in Nagoya Japan from 1952-1954. After serving her country in the military she moved to Washington DC and began a career in Civil Service. She moved to Miami and worked at the Department of Veteran Affairs with her best friend Nancy. The two friends later decided to move West and decided to relocate to Denver. It was at Lowry AFB that she met the love of her life, Gustave Jacobsen. They were married for 56 years.She is survived by her loving daughters, Diane (James Campbell) Russell, and Debra Jacobsen; her sister, Alma Melcher, numerous nephews and nieces and sister-in-law Katherine Knoll.Special thanks to Inez' wonderful caregiver and very special friend, Judith Marett.She was preceded in death by her husband Ret. CMSgt Gustave W. Jacobsen; brothers Pete Agostion and Oswaldo "Aldo" Odorico; and sisters Alice Mitchell, Anna Sczerbak, Alba Dittore and Lena Stoner.A private Interment will be held at Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs.Many thanks to Grace Residential Care and Silverado Hospice for the kind and loving care they provided to her in her final months.Online Condolences: