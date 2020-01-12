Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inge H. Okey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Okey

INGE H. OKEY

March 1, 1935 November 11, 2019

Inge H. Okey, age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home in Colorado Springs. She was surrounded by her loving family as she went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Inge was born March 1, 1935, in Berlin, Germany, to Willie and Louise (Schroetter) Kempe. She married Timothy Edwin Okey on October 4, 1963 in Berlin. They were married for 56 years. They had three daughters Patricia Pike (Denny) Campbell, Andrea Elliott, and Katherine (Hank) Doby. She loved her daughters immensely and left a lasting legacy.

Inge had a real knack for sales and found her niche in men's and women's clothing. She enjoyed helping her customers find the perfect clothing for their needs. Her attention to detail and eye for fashion made her a very successful and popular clothing associate. She loved animals, especially dogs. She had quite a few dogs in her lifetime, but the dog that was with her when she passed was Indie...a long-haired dachshund. Incredibly Indie was the last to give her a kiss goodbye before she left. Indie does miss her so.

Inge is survived by her husband, Timothy; her daughters Patricia, Andrea, and Katherine; her grandchildren Colin Doby, Rachel Doby, Kristopher Pike and Roman Pike; and her great grandchild August Caden Zoratti. Inge joins her first grandchild, August Timothy Zoratti, in heaven and it must have been a grand reunion! Both are sorely missed. We love them dearly.





OkeyINGE H. OKEYMarch 1, 1935 November 11, 2019Inge H. Okey, age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home in Colorado Springs. She was surrounded by her loving family as she went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Inge was born March 1, 1935, in Berlin, Germany, to Willie and Louise (Schroetter) Kempe. She married Timothy Edwin Okey on October 4, 1963 in Berlin. They were married for 56 years. They had three daughters Patricia Pike (Denny) Campbell, Andrea Elliott, and Katherine (Hank) Doby. She loved her daughters immensely and left a lasting legacy.Inge had a real knack for sales and found her niche in men's and women's clothing. She enjoyed helping her customers find the perfect clothing for their needs. Her attention to detail and eye for fashion made her a very successful and popular clothing associate. She loved animals, especially dogs. She had quite a few dogs in her lifetime, but the dog that was with her when she passed was Indie...a long-haired dachshund. Incredibly Indie was the last to give her a kiss goodbye before she left. Indie does miss her so.Inge is survived by her husband, Timothy; her daughters Patricia, Andrea, and Katherine; her grandchildren Colin Doby, Rachel Doby, Kristopher Pike and Roman Pike; and her great grandchild August Caden Zoratti. Inge joins her first grandchild, August Timothy Zoratti, in heaven and it must have been a grand reunion! Both are sorely missed. We love them dearly. Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close