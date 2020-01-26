Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inge Kupske. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kupske

INGE KUPSKE

March 10, 1938 January 16, 2020

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Inge Kupske, age 81, on January 16th, 2020. She passed peacefully after prolonged complications related to cardiovascular disease.

Born in Iggelheim, Germany to Ella and A. Ludwig Ohler, the 4th of 6 children, Inge immigrated to the United States in 1963. She settled in Chicago, Illinois where she raised her family and was active in the German-American community. Inge lived a full life as a mother, homemaker and worker in the manufacturing sector and other jobs. She moved to Colorado Springs and was co-owner of the family bakery Bon Continental Pastries for many years. She retired as a customer service representative at United Airlines.

She was the beloved mother of Eva Coco (Mike), Barbara Cook (Dave) and Ralph Kohlhase (Heather). She took extreme pride in her grandchildren Michael (Lindsay), Scott, Adam, and especially her new great granddaughter Reagan.

Predeceased by her parents, brother Hans and sister Anita, she is survived by sisters Gisela and Friedel, and brother Ernst as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Inge was married twice and is survived by Peter Kohlhase (and his wife Gail) and Arnold Kupske.

Inge was most often found cooking, baking, keeping an immaculate house, gardening, enjoying nature, walking, being outdoors and traveling. Her hands were rarely still. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well.

She will be dearly missed and will remain forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff at New Century Hospice, Sunny Vista, and UCH Peak Regional Hospital for their kindness and care.

True to her wishes, a private memorial service/celebration of life is planned in her honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the charity of donor's choice.







