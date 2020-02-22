Twinn

INGRID TWINN

February 8, 1938 February 14, 2020

Ingrid passed away on February 14th at the New Dawn Memory Care. The love and assistance provided by Nancy Britton and her staff was truly wonderful.

A native of Germany, she came to Colorado in 1966 - so proud to call Colorado her home when she received her citizenship.

She is survived by her husband Jim and her God Daughter Priscilla and family in Aurora.

She was loved and is missed by her family and friends residing in Germany, Canada and the United States. Veterans All States is providing assistance.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation or service.





