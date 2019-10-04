Markosi

IREN MARKOSI

June 22, 1927 September 30, 2019

Iren Markosi, 92, passed September 30, 2019 at Springs Village Care Center in Colorado Springs.

Iren was the sixth out of seven children born to Jozsef and Jusztina Markosi while living at their farm in Northern Hungary, of which time Iren shared many fond memories in later years.

Towards the end of World War II the family, with exception of one son, left Hungary, ending up in Germany with the American occupation until the early 1950s. At that time, various sponsors in America helped the family to relocate in different stages to the United States, mainly to the Denver and Colorado Springs areas.

Iren first came to Denver and worked as domestic help for many years for her sponsoring family. By the early 1960s, with Iren's move from Denver, most of the family was consolidated in Colorado Springs in a large Victorian home located in the historic North End District.

Iren contributed to the welfare of her family by helping to manage the household; cleaning, gardening and caring for her elderly mother. A candid and spunky woman, Iren had a marvelous sense of humor when she chose. Iren was the last of her generation to pass, and leaves behind a nephew, Istvan "Skee" (Virginia) Hipszky and Skee's sons, Michael (Cierra) and Stephen (Amber) and their children, as well as a niece in the United States.

In Hungary, she is survived by her elder brother's family and their families.

Funeral services will be held at Swan-Law Funeral Directors on Monday, October 7, 2019 at noon followed directly by interment at Evergreen Cometary, Colorado Springs, CO. Condolences may be sent to: Swan-Law Funeral Directors, Inc., 501 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Phone: (719) 471-9900





