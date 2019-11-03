Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Caroline West. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922 Send Flowers Obituary

West

IRENE CAROLINE WEST

February 13, 1937 October 29, 2019

Irene Caroline West beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born on February 13, 1937 in Thief River Falls Minnesota with her identical twin; Larene to the late Herbert J and Eleanor M. Meyers. Irene was a devoted employee at Solar Made for 40 years.

Her faith and family were extremely important in her life and she was their prayer warrior. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She leaves behind her sister; Larene Sellars, children; Jack (Carol) West and Elinor Kelsey, her precious grandchildren; Eric and Heather West, Jessica (PJ) Werner and Adam L., great grandchildren Nicole, Toby, Lily and Lily L.

Proceeded in death by her parents and daughter; Sylvia West

A Celebration of Life is scheduled at Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive in Colorado Springs on Tuesday November 5th 2019 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Village 7 Presbyterian Church (her beloved church home for nearly 35 years).







Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019

