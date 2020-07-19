WallisIRENE ROSE WALLISJanuary 16, 1932 July 15, 2020Irene Rose Wallis, 88 of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family July 15, 2020, at her home in Colorado Springs, CO.Irene was an amazingly strong and loving person who lived a long life. She was born January 16, 1932, in Birmingham England, the daughter of Thomas and Ivy May Cook. She lived with her mother and siblings through the bombing of Birmingham during WWII sheltering in a homemade bomb shelter in their back yard. She met her husband Peter Paul Wallis Jr., an America Serviceman in 1952 in Margate England, fell in love, were married and spent years together traveling the world as a military family, finally retiring in Colorado Springs in 1973. Peter passed in 2003 after a long brave battle with cancer.A loving, caring women, Irene was a blessing to her family and all her friends. She was always prepared to help those she knew both emotionally and financially. Irene was a longtime member of the British Wives Club in Colorado Springs where she made many long term friendships. Despite suffering bravely through 20 years of severe arthritis, her focus was always on the needs of others.Irene is survived by her four children, Peter Wallis, Julia Zemler, Mark Wallis and Christopher Wallis; her sister: Jean Barnsley; her Brother John Cook; her grandchildren: Adrienne, Shannon, Kosh, Adam, Ariel, Jordan, Shelby, Elizabeth, Alexandra; and her incredible great-grandchildren: Callie, Eden, Frankie Rose, and two more on the way.Irene's interment will be Monday July 27, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO.