Rokita

IRMENGARD ROKITA

July 17, 1937

January 27, 2020

Irmengard Rokita (nee Reindl) died at the age of 82 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after a heroic battle with Alzheimer's.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her nine children, Barbara, Sonny, Mark, Chris, Lisa, Michelle, Jenny, Erin, and Katharine and their families. One child was absent - her oldest son, Harald, who died June 2019.

Irmengard, "mama" to her children, was many things to many people. She had to be with ten children. Above all, she was always truly herself. That meant bravery, boundless energy, beauty, gentleness, kindness, forgiveness, determination, athletic ability, curiosity, creativity, frugality, and lots and lots of love.

She was the center of gravity for her ten children, sixteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was deeply and profoundly loved.

Irmengard was born in Laufen, Germany to Johanna Reindl (nee Murr) (1898-1968) and Georg Reindl (1898-1963). She had two brothers and three sisters (all deceased).

She spent the first 21 years of her life in Laufen, and then moved back and forth between Germany and Lawton, Oklahoma until she came to settle in Colorado Springs in 1973.

She was married twice, first to Randall Montague (from 1957-1973), with whom she had eight children and then to Eugene Rokita (from 1975-1992), with whom she had two children.

Irmengard will be remembered for packing her ten children into a camper for ski trips to Vail, for road trips to California, and for ice skating competitions across the Midwest. She will be remembered for her Christmas decorations and traditions, for starting to jog at the age of 50, and for starting ballroom dancing at the age of 55.

She will be remembered for sewing her children matching clothes, for her ardent support at sporting events, and for taking care of her grandchildren. And she will be remembered for having fun, for smiling and laughing, through it all.

Her family will have a private memorial service.







