Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817

Strong

IVA RUTH STRONG

February 1926 - March 18, 2020

Iva Ruth Strong, a lifelong resident of Fountain, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020.

She was born in Virginia in February 1926. The daughter of Charlie Calhoun and Maude Davis Calhoun. She married the love of her life, Fred Strong in 1943. They were married for 71 years before his passing.

She worked at Eastman Kodak, Penrose St. Francis Hospital and was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking for the family, crocheting and gardening. She was most proud of her family and being around through five generations. She had such a kind and gentle soul and meant the world to all of her family.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Neberman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Carl Strong (Wilma) of Tennessee. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Fred Strong, her twin sons Daryl and Gary Strong and her siblings, Paul Calhoun, Carl Calhoun, Edna McConnell and Faye Elam.

A viewing will be held at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 4-6pm. A private family service is planned at Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of life will held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Humane Society or Care and Share of Colorado Springs in her memory.







